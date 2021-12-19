The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Cleveland.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ravens’ path to victory on Sunday against the Packers is about to get even tougher.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that it looks unlikely that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will be able to suit up. He suffered a sprained ankle last Sunday against Cleveland and didn’t return.

This means that it will be the Tyler Huntley show as Baltimore looks to avoid dropping its third straight game.

Huntley played well against the Browns last Sunday and almost led the Ravens to a comeback win. Baltimore cut it to 24-22 and recovered the onside kick but Huntley couldn’t drive the offense into field goal range.

He finished with 270 yards through the air with one touchdown pass and no interceptions.

Before this loss, Huntley started and won against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 21. He started due to Jackson being sick and led the Ravens to a comeback win with less than a minute remaining.

The NFL world had a lot of different reactions to this news.

Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

