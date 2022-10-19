NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Mark Andrews News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tight end Mark Andrews has been one of the Baltimore Ravens' top weapons this season.

Andrews is by far Lamar Jackson's favorite target. He leads the team in all three major receiving categories through three weeks, posting a 39-455-5 stat line.

He also missed practice on Wednesday. Andrews was among the group of Ravens who did not participate, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens fans and Andrews fantasy managers are obviously hoping for the best.

"Hopefully just a maintenance day for Mark," said the Raven Up Pod. "Dude has been balling. Smart to limit his practice reps. If not, sound every single alarm in Baltimore."

"Don't panic. It's just a vet day," said one fantasy analyst.

"Refuse to believe this is anything BUT a vet rest day," added RotoBaller's Adam Koffler.

"Please say sike," contributed another Ravens fan.

We should know more about Andrews' health later today. The Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend.