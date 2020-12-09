The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dez Bryant News

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant runs in the end zone before a game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Dez Bryant #88 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant shocked the NFL world when he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this evening.

The wide receiver did so just 30 minutes away from kickoff between Baltimore and Dallas on Tuesday night. The game already had to be moved due to positive tests for the virus within the Ravens’ locker room over the last two weeks.

But the news sparked a fury of tweets from Bryant’s Twitter account. The 32-year-old just returned to football in 2020 after a few years off, but tweeted that he would be done for the season following the news.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, all other Ravens players tested negative for the virus. No other teammates were deemed high-risk close contacts to Bryant.

That means Tuesday night football between Baltimore and Dallas is on. Unfortunately Bryant won’t get to play against his former team yet again.

Take a look at some of the reactions from around NFL Twitter to Bryant’s positive test:

It’s truly devastating to see Bryant’s return to the NFL sidetracked like this. The veteran wide receiver clearly worked hard over the years to get healthy and come back. Hopefully, fans will see him back on the field soon.

Bryant’s time in Baltimore got off to solid start. In each of the team’s last two games, the 2014 All Pro played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps, signaling a commitment to getting him involved. During that time, he caught four passes for 28 yards.

Without Bryant, Mark Andrews and Willie Snead, Lamar Jackson will be down quite a few weapons tonight. The Ravens vs. Cowboys just got under way on FOX.

Stay tuned for any additional information regarding the pregame events. Best wishes to Bryant for a speedy recovery.

 


