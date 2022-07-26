NFL World Reacts To The Gus Edwards Injury News

OWINGS MILLS, MD - JUNE 16: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens works out during mandatory minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 16, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens may have to wait a bit longer before their backfield is back to full strength.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Baltimore considers running back Gus Edwards as questionable for its Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

Edwards suffered a torn ACL in September that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season. His injury occurred after J.K. Dobbins suffered the same injury in the preseason.

Some fans are disappointed that Edwards' status for the Ravens' season opener is up in the air. Others, meanwhile, are confused as to why the team even released an injury report on July 26.

Edwards has been a steady performer for the Ravens, rushing for 2,512 yards and 10 touchdowns since 2018.

If Edwards is healthy, he should form a strong one-two punch with Dobbins.

Dobbins and Edwards aren't the only options for the Ravens at running back. Tyler Badie, Mike Davis and Justice Hill are also listed on the depth chart.