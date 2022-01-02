NFL World Reacts To The Justin Tucker Pregame News

The best kicker in the NFL wasn’t happy with himself during pregame warmups.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Justin Tucker was seen spiking his helmet on the ground after likely missing some routine kicks.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, apparently not pleased with his warmup, just spiked his helmet on the ground. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 2, 2022

If Tucker isn’t himself on Sunday, it’ll make this contest that much harder for the Ravens to win.

They’re already going to be without Lamar Jackson (plus several other starters) for a third straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered on Dec. 12 against the Browns.

For what it’s worth, the weather is expected to be good in Baltimore before some snow comes in during Sunday evening/Monday morning so there should be no problems in that regard.

He’s already kicked two-game winning field goals this season and could be called upon again to keep Baltimore’s playoff hopes alive.

The NFL world is a bit scared for how this game will go if Tucker struggles.

Baltimore is riding a four-game losing streak heading into this game and will try to get to 9-7 overall heading into next Sunday’s showdown against Pittsburgh.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.