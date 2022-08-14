NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Deadline News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He still has not signed a long-term extension.

Jackson is representing himself in negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. Late last week, he set a firm deadline of Week 1 to get a deal locked in.

“Yeah, we’re coming up to it,” Jackson said via Pro Football Talk. “It’s coming up. The season’s coming up. We’re going to be good for the season.”

If Jackson is serious about cutting off talks once the season starts, and no deal gets done, he will hit free agency next March. The Ravens' opening game is four weeks from today.

Right now, there's no need for Baltimore fans to panic, but as long as Lamar remains unsigned, there will at least be worries in the back of their minds.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is set to make $23 million on his fifth-year option this season.

The Ravens will open up the 2022 campaign against the New York Jets on September 11.