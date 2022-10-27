NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Unhappy News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With the Baltimore Ravens set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening, Skip Bayless has shared some insight on Lamar Jackson's contract situation.

Bayless is reportedly being told that Jackson is not happy that Baltimore failed to sign him to a long-term contract in the offseason.

Per the report from Bayless, the Ravens aren't receiving Jackson's best efforts on a weekly basis.

"Lamar Jackson is so upset over his contract that he's effectively 'holding out' without actually holding out," Bayless said. "Lamar is no longer as engaged or as responsive during meetings. You might say he's withdrawn during meetings. That's not at all like the Lamar we used to know and love."

This report has not yet been confirmed. Nonetheless, NFL fans are worried about Jackson's future with the Ravens.

"If this is true, I don't think Lamar is handling it the best way, but I don't blame him a single bit," one fan tweeted.

"It’s very obvious by how Lamar has been interacting with the media and even after scores by the Ravens," another fan wrote. "Lamar was the most optimistic person in the world and always the first person to be jumping into a huddle. Now there is little to no energy, Ravens need to make this right."

"This is a pretty serious speech, Skip," a third fan said. "But honestly, if that's true, who can blame Lamar for being unhappy? He's being inconsistent on his own, plus coached poorly with bad targets and his team is blowing leads. He won't get the money he wants because of it and he knows that."

Jackson is completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,397 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

We'll see if Jackson can have an MVP-caliber performance tonight against the Buccaneers.