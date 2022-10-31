NFL World Reacts To The Mark Andrews Injury News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens fans were concerned when tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday's game with a shoulder injury.

However, on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews avoided a serious issue.

According to Harbaugh, Andrews' shoulder is "not a major, major thing" and the two-time Pro Bowler "should be okay."

This constitutes a positive update for the Ravens and Andrews fantasy owners, but not for Baltimore's upcoming opponents.

"Mark Andrews played a Thursday night game & now won’t play 'til Monday night," said one Twitter user. "After that he’ll get a bye week after to rest. Andrews owners to the moon."

"Was LOWKEY hoping he was out too lol but I will say our LB core can shut out the box on him on coverage we should be good with them without Bateman," said a Saints fan looking ahead to Monday.

"He’s playing Monday night," predicted another Saints fan.

At least one Ravens fan is hoping Andrews will rest this week though.

"I am hoping we start Likely and let Andrews get extra rest the next two weeks," she said. "There’s no point in starting Andrews and risking worse injury when Likely had a hell of a game on Thursday, and all of preseason."

Andrews currently leads the Ravens in all three major receiving categories.

He is clearly their top offensive weapon, outside of Lamar Jackson. Keeping him healthy will be paramount to the team's chances this season.