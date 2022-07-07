NFL World Reacts To The Offseason Lamar Jackson Photo

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the most important season of his young career. With his rookie contract set to expire in 2023, he has the chance to drastically boost his stock over the next several months.

The good news for Jackson is that he's arguably in the best shape of his life.

On Wednesday night, Jackson posted a photo of himself on Twitter. This photo immediately blew up because he looks jacked in it.

Jackson hasn't responded to his fans' comments just yet, but it's very apparent that NFL fans like what they're seeing from the former MVP.

"That's my QB," a Ravens fan tweeted.

"My boy went on an offseason bulk," another fan wrote.

After seeing this photo, one fan jokingly said they expect Jackson to receive a "random" drug test from the NFL.

Since being drafted by the Raves in 2018, Jackson has a 37-12 record as the team's starter. During that span, he has 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards, and 105 total touchdowns

Jackson's base salary for the 2022 season is $23 million. If he continues to play at a high level, he'll receive a massive raise next offseason.