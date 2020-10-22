The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Dez Bryant News

dez bryant claps on the field with the dallas cowboysARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures to the crowd before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former star wide receiver Dez Bryant is attempting an NFL comeback. His comeback journey took a major step forward on Thursday morning.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly signing Bryant to their practice squad, pending a workout and physical. The former Cowboys star receiver hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2017. But he’s remained in shape in hopes he would one day return to the gridiron.

Those hopes became a reality on Thursday when the Ravens came calling. He’ll now have the chance to impress Baltimore coaches in practice to try and earn a spot on the active roster.

Many believed Bryant’s NFL door had already closed, but it’s been kept ajar this entire time. It looks like the former Cowboy is heading to Baltimore to link up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

NFL fans are sending in their reactions to Thursday morning’s breaking news. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact Dez Bryant has for the Baltimore Ravens. He’s old and hasn’t played in years, but reports indicate he’s been training for a comeback all these years. He’ll finally have the shot he’s been waiting for.

Even if he doesn’t play meaningful snaps, he’ll provide invaluable experience for a young Baltimore offense.

But hopefully Bryant will see the field at some point this season. It would be quite the comeback story.


