NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Dez Bryant News

Former star wide receiver Dez Bryant is attempting an NFL comeback. His comeback journey took a major step forward on Thursday morning.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly signing Bryant to their practice squad, pending a workout and physical. The former Cowboys star receiver hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2017. But he’s remained in shape in hopes he would one day return to the gridiron.

Those hopes became a reality on Thursday when the Ravens came calling. He’ll now have the chance to impress Baltimore coaches in practice to try and earn a spot on the active roster.

Many believed Bryant’s NFL door had already closed, but it’s been kept ajar this entire time. It looks like the former Cowboy is heading to Baltimore to link up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

NFL fans are sending in their reactions to Thursday morning’s breaking news. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

The #Ravens are allegedly signing former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant to their practice squad (pending physical). Baltimore has a history of rejuvenating washed-up players, so it'll be interesting to see how many game-time snaps he gets, and how he meshes with the offense. — ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴛᴇʟꜰᴏʀᴅ 🇮🇪 (@LateRoundCorner) October 22, 2020

Lols… The Ravens are signing Dez Bryant. There's a name that hasn't been relevant since 2017. pic.twitter.com/qoctDyhRn2 — Becca (@BSnapz2019) October 22, 2020

The Dez Bryant move is a wake-up call for Miles Boykin Also it will provide a good mentor who is SCARILY similar to a young version of Dez — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) October 22, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact Dez Bryant has for the Baltimore Ravens. He’s old and hasn’t played in years, but reports indicate he’s been training for a comeback all these years. He’ll finally have the shot he’s been waiting for.

Even if he doesn’t play meaningful snaps, he’ll provide invaluable experience for a young Baltimore offense.

But hopefully Bryant will see the field at some point this season. It would be quite the comeback story.