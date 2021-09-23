NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Just a few days ago against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson punctuated his game-winning touchdown with a flip into the end zone.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Jackson said he was “sore.” However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback admitted that he would probably do it again.

“I’m kind of sore,” he said. “I didn’t want to tell Coach because Coach would’ve probably said something to me about flipping next time. I don’t know. I’d probably do it again though. It was pretty cool.”

Just over 24 hours later, there was some concerning news. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the star quarterback didn’t appear at Ravens practice – a day after admitting he was sore following his TD flip.

Of course, that sparked plenty of reaction from around social media. Some fans loved the fact that he skipped practice following an incredible TD celebration.

Other fans thought it was a joke at first.

I thought this was a parody account at first https://t.co/jLgoo5tTW2 — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) September 23, 2021

Jackson practice on Wednesday and there’s no injury report for Thursday’s practice just yet. However, fans are already jumping to conclusions.

Hopefully Lamar will be back at practice on Friday and ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Baltimore and Detroit kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.