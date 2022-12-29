NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Lamar Jackson Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It's starting to look like the Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson when they face the Steelers this Sunday. Once again, the star quarterback was not spotted at practice.

Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Broncos on Dec. 11. Tyler Huntley has been starting at quarterback during his absence.

The Ravens have been without Jackson for the past 11 practices. The hope was that he would practice in some capacity this week.

There are a decent amount of NFL fans who are convinced Jackson is milking his injury because of his contract situation. The former MVP is set to be a free agent this offseason.

"He's going to sit out the rest of the season to avoid farther injury isn't he? He doesn't want to screw up his contract negotiations more than they already are. I'm sure that will make his team mates super happy," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Is he leaving Baltimore?"

Obviously, Ravens fans just want to see Jackson back on the field as soon as possible.

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth. However, they'll need some help to win the AFC North.

Whether or not Jackson will be a part of Baltimore's playoff run is unclear.