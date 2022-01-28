The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ravens Coaching News

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just a week ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

The two sides mutually agreed to part ways even though Martindale still had a year left on his contract. Rather than split up following the 2022 season, they decided to make a move this offseason.

The Ravens didn’t wait long to find his replacement, though. Immediately after Martindale was let go, rumors started linking former Ravens assistant coach Mike Macdonald to the team once again.

Well, it turns out those rumors were correct. Late Thursday night, the Ravens announced the team hired Macdonald as the new defensive coordinator.

Those at Michigan are sad to see their defensive coordinator leave, but happy for his opportunity in the NFL. Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was just one of many who reacted to Macdonald’s exit.

Never a bad day with this guy! A tremendous coach and even better person! He earns the respect of everyone he comes in contact with! Bittersweet but dang one hell of a season @MikeMacUM!” Gattis said.

Congrats @MikeMacUM! Outstanding defensive mind and better individual! He is going to do great things back with the @Ravens! Go get it boss!” said offensive line coach Sherrone Moore.

“Great person and leader!! Thanks for everything Mac!!!” assistant coach Jay Harbaugh said.

Macdonald seemed destined to take over for Martindale in the coming years. After a brief trip in Ann Arbor, he’s back.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.