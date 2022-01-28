NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ravens Coaching News

Just a week ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

The two sides mutually agreed to part ways even though Martindale still had a year left on his contract. Rather than split up following the 2022 season, they decided to make a move this offseason.

The Ravens didn’t wait long to find his replacement, though. Immediately after Martindale was let go, rumors started linking former Ravens assistant coach Mike Macdonald to the team once again.

Well, it turns out those rumors were correct. Late Thursday night, the Ravens announced the team hired Macdonald as the new defensive coordinator.

Those at Michigan are sad to see their defensive coordinator leave, but happy for his opportunity in the NFL. Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was just one of many who reacted to Macdonald’s exit.

“Never a bad day with this guy! A tremendous coach and even better person! He earns the respect of everyone he comes in contact with! Bittersweet but dang one hell of a season @MikeMacUM!” Gattis said.

Never a bad day with this guy! A tremendous coach and even better person! He earns the respect of everyone he comes in contact with! Bittersweet but dang one hell of a season @MikeMacUM ! https://t.co/DaRJdNhqCV — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) January 28, 2022

“Congrats @MikeMacUM! Outstanding defensive mind and better individual! He is going to do great things back with the @Ravens! Go get it boss!” said offensive line coach Sherrone Moore.

Congrats @MikeMacUM! Outstanding defensive mind and better individual! He is going to do great things back with the @Ravens ! Go get it boss! #SMASH👊🏾 https://t.co/P8PRLMD4Oc — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 28, 2022

“Great person and leader!! Thanks for everything Mac!!!” assistant coach Jay Harbaugh said.

Great person & leader!! Thanks for everything Mac!!! https://t.co/T6DiroFGoH — Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) January 28, 2022

Macdonald seemed destined to take over for Martindale in the coming years. After a brief trip in Ann Arbor, he’s back.