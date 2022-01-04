NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability.

Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec. 12, a game Baltimore lost 24-22. The Ravens have proceeded to lose every game since, practically pushing them out of the postseason hunt.

There’s still a chance Baltimore sneaks in, though. The Ravens need to beat the Steelers and losses by the Colts, Dolphins and Chargers. It’s safe to say Jackson’s availability is essential for a team clinging to playoff hopes.

The good news is that John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that Jackson has a chance to play in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

“He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk.

While this may be positive news to some, others don’t see the point.

The Ravens need a ton of luck this coming weekend to get into the postseason. And even if they do clinch a spot, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to make a playoff run considering their lack of depth. But it’s worth mentioning Lamar Jackson is sometimes at his best when he knows the team is on his shoulders.

Regardless, fans aren’t too excited about the idea of trotting out a potentially-injured Lamar Jackson against the Steelers this Sunday.

Fans may want John Harbaugh to give up, let Lamar Jackson rest and head into the off-season with the goal of getting healthy, but that’s not in Harbaugh’s DNA.

The Baltimore Ravens are going to compete until they can’t anymore.