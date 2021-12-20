NFL World Reacts To Tyler Huntley’s Performance

Tyler Huntley’s second NFL start may not have resulted in a win for the Baltimore Ravens, but it was an incredible performance nonetheless.

Filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson, Huntley got his second career start against the Green Bay Packers today. Despite going into the game as two-score underdogs, Huntley kept the game competitive all the way to the end.

Huntley finished the game with a 70% completion rate for 215 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground he added a team-leading 73 yards and two touchdowns. Not bad for just his second career start.

Ultimately, the Ravens fell just short, losing 31-30 after failing on a two-point conversion on the final play. But NFL fans were extremely impressed by how well Huntley played today.

Tyler Huntley is a legitimate quarterback in this league. — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) December 20, 2021

Gotta tell you… I’m excited to see what Tyler Huntley can do with this big opportunity right now. He’s fun to watch. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 20, 2021

Just a reminder that Tyler Huntley went UNDRAFTED. NFL scouts should be kicking themselves for letting the Ravens get him behind Lamar Jackson. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 20, 2021

NFL gives people great opportunities. Tyler Huntley has certainly taken advantage of it. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 20, 2021

Tyler Huntley got his first NFL start in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens won that game largely in spite of Huntley, who couldn’t produce a touchdown in that 16-13 win.

Last week, Huntley came on for an injured Lamar Jackson but fell short of overcoming a 21-point deficit against the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley’s performance today bodes well for his future in the NFL. If the Baltimore Ravens don’t want to bring him back next year – not that they wouldn’t – he’ll find no shortage of opportunities.

Not bad for a quarterback who went undrafted out of Utah last year.