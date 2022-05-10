Ty'Son Williams Now A Free Agent: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Earlier this Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a deal with veteran running back Mike Davis. Shortly after that deal was announced, the team made a decision on Ty'Son Williams.

The Ravens have withdrawn their exclusive rights tender to Williams. That means he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

Williams, an undrafted player out of BYU, had 185 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries during the 2021 season.

Since the Ravens have so many options at running back, Williams became expendable. However, their fans are a bit disappointed with how this entire situation played out.

"I really don't understand why you [Baltimore] didn't try to trade him when there were reports of teams interested," one fan said. "He sat on the bench the whole time."

"I need more info on this," another fan wrote. "I trust them but he could run. What happened?"

"Go ball man," a third fan tweeted. "I still don't get why they started doing him dirty."

Williams, 25, will have the chance to potentially earn a roster spot elsewhere.

There should be at least a few teams interested in acquiring a physical running back like Williams.