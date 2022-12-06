NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It's looking like the Baltimore Ravens might be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for at least this weekend.

Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. He was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson suffered a sprained PCL.

"PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers," Schefter tweeted.

Some fans are wondering what this update means for Jackson's future in Baltimore.

"He won’t be a Raven after this season," one tweeted.

"Lamar last snap as a Raven played, unfortunate," added another.

Other people are simply wondering how the fallout from Jackson's balky knee will affect the AFC playoff chase.

"Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett should be in prison for blowing that game," one Jets fan said. "Could have had big playoff implications and helped the Jets."

"Broncos were not satisfied with simply ruining football for their own fanbase..." another person added.

Huntley started four games for the Ravens in place of Jackson last season, with the team going 1-3 in those contests. The former Utah star complete 27-of-32 passes for 187 yards on Sunday and also scored the game-winning rushing touchdown with less than one minute remaining.