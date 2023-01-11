NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tyler Huntley Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback situation heading into Sunday's Wild Card game is looking rather grim.

Lamar Jackson, who missed the last five weeks of the regular season with a sprained knee, missed practice today and is unlikely to play this weekend.

Making matters worse, backup Tyler Huntley, who did not play in the regular season finale due to a balky shoulder, also did not participate on Wednesday. That puts his status for Sunday in doubt as of now.

If Huntley is out, that means rookie Anthony Brown will have to start against the Bengals for a second-straight week.

"Not ideal is right. Bengals by 17," said one Twitter user.

"Anthony Brown and Skylar Thompson starting playoff games is hilarious. Just bye weeks for the Bills and Bengals," added another.

"Good season, see y'all next year," said one Ravens fan.

"We finished," said another.

However, at least one other Ravens fan is still holding out hope.

"That's why we got a good defense and RBs right? For times like these right?" he asked. "Tell the coaches to do their job and win otherwise what are they here for."

Brown completed only 19-of-44 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions against the Bengals in Week 18.

If he has to play again this week, he'll need to put up better numbers for Baltimore to have a shot.