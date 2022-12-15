NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ravens have ruled out Lamar Jackson for this Saturday's game against the Browns.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in Week 13 against the Broncos. Tyler Huntley started at quarterback for the Ravens in Week 14.

With Jackson unable to go this weekend, Huntley will be asked to lead Baltimore's offense for the second straight game.

NFL fans are disappointed that Jackson will miss another game for the Ravens.

"Lamar is losing himself money this year IMHO," one fan tweeted.

"Lamar about to sit the rest of this regular season out," another fan wrote.

Jackson bet on himself coming into this season. So far, he hasn't exactly boosted his stock.

In 12 games, Jackson has 2,242 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His completion percentage is the lowest it has been since his rookie year.

Perhaps the Ravens will have Jackson back at their disposal next weekend against the Falcons. For now, it'll be Huntley running the show.