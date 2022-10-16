NFL World Shocked By Justin Tucker On Sunday Afternoon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is as close to automatic as it gets, even from long distance.

So when Tucker missed a 57-yard field goal off the left upright against the New York Giants today, fans and analysts were at least somewhat stunned.

Sure, 57 yards is chip shot, but Tucker is so good, it's newsworthy whenever he misses. In fact, this was his first miss since Week 10 of last season.

"Justin Tucker missed a field goal? Oh you know it's about to be a weird day in the NFL," said Charles Goldman of The Chiefs Wire.

"A Justin Tucker miss and a Kenyan Drake TD? This is an odd day," tweeted The Ravens Realm.

"Rare occurrences: UFO sightings, Kyle Pitts in the end zone, Justin Tucker missed field goals," said OddsShopper.

In typical Tucker fashion though, he shook off the early misfire and has since banged in two short field goals which are the difference in the game. Baltimore leads the Giants 13-7 at MetLife Stadium.

You can catch the game on CBS.