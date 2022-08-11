NFL World Shocked By Ravens Player's Eyes Admission

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Strong Safety Tony Jefferson #23 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson has been a steady role player for the majority of his career. What makes the previous statement so impressive is the fact that he's been playing football with less than ideal vision.

On Wednesday night, Jefferson revealed on Twitter that he stopped wearing his glasses years ago.

"I can’t even lie - I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses It’s wild," Jefferson wrote.

Just from reading Jefferson's tweet, it doesn't sound like he's been using contacts.

The reactions to Jefferson's admission are quite hilarious.

Since entering the NFL in 2013, Jefferson has racked up 469 combined tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 23 passes defended, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Jefferson started his career with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Baltimore Ravens. He then had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

In February, Jefferson re-signed with the Ravens. Hopefully, he'll wear contacts during his second stint in Baltimore.