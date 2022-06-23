NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m heartbroken for his family, his wife, his kids, his immediate family, any fans and friends that’s been impacted.”

Sharpe and Siragusa's relationship was on full display in HBO's Hard Knocks back in 2001. A clip of the Hall of Fame tight end getting locked in a room has once again resurfaced on social media.

NFL fans are understandably heartbroken by Sharpe's video message for Siragusa.

"Damn man...that last part really got me," one fan tweeted.

"Sorry for the loss Sharpe," another fan wrote. "Good words!"

Siragusa was part of the 2001 Ravens squad that defeated the Giants in the Super Bowl. His former coach, Brian Billick, also released a heartfelt message regarding his passing.

"There was no one like Goose," Billick said, via NFL.com. "A warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family."

After his football career ended, Siragusa became a sideline analyst for FOX. His charismatic personality was on full display every Sunday.

Our thoughts are with Siragusa's family and friends during this time.