NFL World Wants Offensive Coordinator Fired On Monday

Many Baltimore Ravens fans have been unhappy with offensive coordinator Greg Roman for a while.

After last night's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the frustration with Roman has built up even more. Yes, he was working with his second-string quarterback, but some fans are still angry with Roman, particularly with his playcalling near the goal line, including calling a quarterback sneak which led to a Tyler Huntley fumble being returned by Sam Hubbard for the game-winning touchdown.

"You have Pat Ricard, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and the play is a LONG QB SNEAK?" asked Twitch streamer Mills, a Ravens fan. "Fire Harbaugh. Fire Roman. I don't care who wins this game."

"Good morning. Fire Greg Roman," tweeted the Ravens Tattoo Guy.

"Greg Roman never went back to JK Dobbins inside the 5-yard line after this [touchdown]. Unreal," said Sarah Ellison of the Ravens Vault podcast.

"Still mad how Dobbins scored a touchdown and we get into the the red zone and NEVER give him the ball again. INSANE. We have to fire Greg Roman for this one," another Ravens fan stated.

"Andrews, Likely, JK, Gus. Easily the 4 most productive skill players we had for well over a month, and you can't figure out a way to get them on the field together?" asked another Baltimore fan. "Today is a great day to fire Greg Roman."

"The number of days 'Fire Greg Roman' has been trending on Twitter this year is truly impressive," noted yet another Ravens fan.

Roman has been on the Ravens' staff since 2017 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2019.

We'll see if head coach John Harbaugh elects to stay with the veteran assistant in 2023.