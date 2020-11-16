Ravens TE Nick Boyle Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

Another week, another devastating NFL injury.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle suffered a gruesome leg injury during Sunday Night Football. Boyle, a 27-year-old tight end, had to be carted off the field.

Boyle showed major toughness as he was carted off the field.

“Nick Boyle, who suffered a pretty gruesome knee hyperextension, gets carted off the field while barely wincing. or maybe he’s annoyed by the rain? it’s impossible to know, because that dude is tough as hell,” Christian D’Andrea tweeted.

Video of Boyle’s leg injury can be seen below.

Warning: Video of Nick Boyle’s leg injury is pretty graphic.

Boyle has played for the Ravens since the 2015 season. He was a fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Delaware in 2015.

The 27-year-old tight end has 112 career catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns. Boyle has 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Baltimore is losing to New England, 23-10, on Sunday night. The Ravens’ offense has been stifled all game long, with Lamar Jackson and his teammates unable to get much going. Now, Baltimore has to deal with the loss of a tight end.

Hopefully Boyle’s injury isn’t as bad as it looks.