Orlando Brown Jr. Explains The Reason For His Trade Request

Orlando Brown Jr. has been quite successful thus far with the Baltimore Ravens, but that hasn’t stopped the two-time Pro Bowler from requesting a trade.

Once the season ended for the Ravens, they found out that Brown wants out because he wants to play left tackle. An extension with the franchise would keep him at right tackle since Ronnie Stanley has cemented his status as Baltimore’s left tackle.

Brown explained that his desire to play left tackle can be traced back to a valuable lesson he learned from his father in high school.

“One of the things he always stressed to me as a kid growing up was, ‘Be better than me. Put yourself in a better position. I was an undrafted free agent. Get drafted in the first round, shoot for the stars,’ ” Brown said. “He always told me, ‘Don’t settle for playing right tackle. Make sure that when it comes time and you get to every level, you’re playing left.’”

Browns also said that he believes he simply performs better when he’s on the left side of the offensive line.

“It’s a situation where Baltimore knows my plan isn’t to play right tackle. I feel more comfortable on the left side. That’s where I had played my whole life. I’m a better left tackle than right tackle.”

The Ravens are reportedly confident that a deal will get done to send Brown elsewhere for his fourth season.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said the Ravens are having trade talks with six other NFL teams about a trade.