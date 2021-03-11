Orlando Brown Jr. Says There Are Trade Conversations With 6 Teams

Orlando Brown Jr. has emerged as one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen at just 24 years old. Coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, the former Oklahoma star is now asking for a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown has one year left on his rookie deal, and is set to earn over $3.3 million with the Ravens this fall, before becoming an unrestricted free agent ahead of 2022. He has been playing right tackle to this point in his career, with Ronnie Stanley entrenched opposite him, but he desperately wants to play on the left side. Left tackle is typically a more lucrative opportunity for offensive tackles as they’re tasked with guarding righty quarterbacks’ blind sides.

As a result, he wants to be traded. Earlier this month, the Ravens were reportedly looking for a first-rounder for him, a pretty reasonable request given that he’s a proven commodity at the NFL level, though Mel Kiper Jr. thinks it may be tough given the 2021 NFL Draft class is pretty offensive tackle-heavy.

It sounds like there is at least some traction on a deal now. After the Ravens granted Brown permission to discuss deals with other teams, the young Pro Bowl tackle told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo that there are “ongoing conversations” with six other NFL teams about a trade, and a consequent contract extension. Brown’s team would not identify any of the interested teams.

#Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. speaks about his trade request, says it's part of his father's wish for him: "It's a lot more emotional or spiritual for me, I guess you could say, playing left tackle." STORY: https://t.co/SM11wwRTRz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2021

Brown says that his late father, Orlando Brown—an NFL offensive tackle from 1993-2005—always wished for his son to lay on the left side. It is a very serious matter for Brown Jr.

“One of the things he always stressed to me as a kid growing up was, ‘Be better than me. Put yourself in a better position. I was an undrafted free agent. Get drafted in the first round, shoot for the stars,’ ” recalled Brown Jr., the former Oklahoma left tackle whom the Ravens drafted in the third round in 2018, in a phone conversation this week. “He always told me, ‘Don’t settle for playing right tackle. Make sure that when it comes time and you get to every level, you’re playing left.’ […] “It’s a situation where Baltimore knows my plan isn’t to play right tackle,” Brown said. “I feel more comfortable on the left side. That’s where I had played my whole life (before joining the Ravens). I’m a better left tackle than right tackle.”

It’s certainly a unique situation, but it does sound like Orlando Brown Jr. will wind up getting his wish, with significant interest from other teams per the report.

[NFL.com]