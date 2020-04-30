Over/Under Set For Lamar Jackson’s Rushing Yards In 2020

Lamar Jackson took the league by storm during the 2019 season, picking defenses apart with his arm and legs. His production was so outrageous he won the MVP award with ease.

History would say that Jackson isn’t going to put up numbers as strong as he did last season. The Louisville product threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also adding 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Matching that type of production will be extremely tough, but the current odds from Caesars Sportsbook does see another great rushing season from Jackson. As of this moment, the over/under is at 999.5 yards for the 2020 season.

Jackson could certainly surpass that number if he remains healthy this fall. Besides, it only took him the 14th game of last season to reach over 1,000 rushing yards.

Vegas odds have Lamar Jackson's rushing yards at over/under 999.5 https://t.co/5YVHUpomKr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 30, 2020

Defensive coordinators have probably spent this entire offseason trying to find ways to slow down Jackson this fall. Whether or not they’ll be able to actually make that happen is still the question.

This might be a bet that fans should stay away from. Jackson has the ability to shatter that number, but he could also to take a safer approach and carry the ball fewer times.

Do you think Lamar Jackson will have over 1,000 rushing yards next season?