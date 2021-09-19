Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson

Two former NFL MVPs will be dueling tonight as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Heading into the game, Mahomes had some interesting comments about his opponent. Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, Mahomes spoke glowingly about how good of a passer Jackson is, on top of being able to run the ball like an elite back.

“He’s the fastest guy on the football field but people still don’t talk about how good he’s been able to pass the ball,” Mahomes said.

Jackson has already made NFL history with his legs many times over. He broke Michael Vick’s record for rushing yards by a quarterback in 2019, and became the first QB to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons last year.

But while Jackson is arguably a better thrower than Vick was this early in his career, his passing has still been criticized by many.

Lamar Jackson led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2019, winning the NFL MVP award for his efforts. He did so while completing 66-percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and only throwing six picks.

But he appeared to regress a bit as a passer in 2020. Jackson completed 64-percent of his passes for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns with nine picks last year. He saw dips in almost every major category.

Jackson looked relatively sharp in last Monday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But he’ll need to be even better than that if he hopes to outduel Mahomes and the Chiefs tonight.

The Ravens-Chiefs game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.

