Earlier this offseason, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen made headlines with a comment about his quarterback.

Former MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson owns the No. 8 jersey for the Ravens. However, Queen took to Twitter to ask Jackson about the possibility of donning the number instead.

Queen, who wore No. 8 for the LSU Tigers during his college days, struck out in his attempt to take the number. After wearing No. 48 for the Ravens during the 2020 season, though, Queen is indeed making a change.

The second-year linebacker announced he’ll be wearing No. 6 when the 2021 season kicks off.

“I got the city on my back and the city told me, no matter the pressure or stress won’t bend or fold me!” he said on Twitter.

— 🦅 (@Patrickqueen_) May 18, 2021

The NFL recently agreed to a rule change that will allow several different position groups to wear single-digit jersey numbers.

Lamar Jackson might not have given up No. 8 for Queen, but the former LSU linebacker was still able to make a significant change.