The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Phil Simms Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lamar Jackson

A closeup of Phil Simms.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 01: CBS NFL gmae analyst Phil Simms speaks during a press conference for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center at the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has come down to Earth a bit during the 2020 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is coming off an MVP season in 2019, but he hasn’t performed at an elite level in some of his team’s biggest games.

Jackson, known more for his legs than his arm, ranks 27th in passing yards (1,343) and 30th in completion rate (60.5%) so far this season.

“He still has a lot to learn, but the great thing about Lamar is he recognizes that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson on Friday. “He understands that people are making him the focus. He has got to find a way to tighten up his game and beat those things with precision and accuracy and his mind. They’re doing everything they can with a lot of smart and talented people to stop Lamar Jackson the week that they play him.”

Legendary NFL quarterback Phil Simms isn’t too concerned, though.

The two-time Super Bowl champion had a message for Jackson’s critics on Sunday.

“Lamar Jackson is not going to be Tom Brady in the pocket right now. Give him some time,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The Ravens and the Colts are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. today.

Perhaps we’ll see a big passing game from Jackson due to the addition of Dez Bryant.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.