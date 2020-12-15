Photo Shows Why Lamar Jackson Actually Left The Game

Lamar Jackson jogged off the field and into the locker room during the fourth quarter of the Monday Night Football game in Cleveland.

While many joked/thought that Jackson had to leave the game due to a bathroom emergency, it appears he had a more legitimate reason.

The Ravens beat the Browns, 47-42, in a classic Monday Night Football contest. Jackson returned just in time to throw a long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Later, he led the Ravens on a game-winning field goal drive.

Following the game, Jackson denied the bathroom rumors.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said, referring to the Boston Celtics star getting wheelchaired off the floor for an apparent bathroom emergency in the 2008 NBA playoffs.

Jackson said he was dealing with cramping and based on the following photo, he appears to be telling the truth.

“For those that doubted the muscle cramps and need for intravenous fluids: the bandage wrap around the forearm near elbow on the non-dominant side.”

Telltale IV sign.

For those that doubted the muscle cramps and need for intravenous fluids: the bandage wrap around the forearm near elbow on the non-dominant side. pic.twitter.com/t0rWT06WOm — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 15, 2020

The bathroom jokes were fun to make, but it appears that Jackson had another more legitimate reason for leaving the field.

Baltimore improved to 8-5 on the season with the Monday night win, while Cleveland dropped to 9-4.