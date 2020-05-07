Photos: Meet Nina, The Wife Of Ravens Star Earl Thomas

Baltimore Ravens star defensive back Earl Thomas and his wife, Nina Thomas, are involved in arguably the craziest story of the NFL’s 2020 offseason.

Thomas was reportedly held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina, after allegedly getting caught cheating at an Airbnb rental in April.

The All-Pro defensive back announced on Instagram on Wednesday night that he was about to be on TMZ. He said it was for an incident he had with his wife.

“I guess I’ll be on TMZ in the morning somehow they got a police report with details … Obviously this is not how I wanted my birthday breakfast to start out or my birthday but it is what it is ..” he wrote on Instagram.

TMZ Sports then dropped the bombshell story.

NFL star Earl Thomas is lucky to be alive after cops say his wife held a loaded gun less than a foot from his head … after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman.

NFL's Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife In Violent Standoff, Cops Say https://t.co/hVSdwg0dvg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 7, 2020

Police reportedly said “we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle” on April 13.

Nina Thomas reportedly used Earl Thomas’ snapchat location to find him at an Airbnb. She had two other women help her confront her husband. All three women were arrested.

Earl Thomas and Nina Thomas were married in 2016. The couple reportedly dated for about 10 years before getting married.

Earl Thomas was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played in Seattle from 2010-18 before joining Baltimore in 2019. The elite safety has made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

“I just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said of the alleged incident with his wife on Instagram on Wednesday. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.”