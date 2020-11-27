Report: Steelers-Ravens Game May Be Pushed Back Yet Again

The Baltimore Ravens are currently dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. The situation forced the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed once already, from last night to Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens-Steelers game at Heinz Field was supposed to be the centerpiece of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day. The two early games—the Houston Texans at the Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys—featured four sub-.500 teams. The Steelers, meanwhile, are undefeated, while the 6-4 Ravens are in the middle of the playoff hunt.

The game was rescheduled for Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC. Now, as the situation grows worse, it could continue to move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, the league is considering a move to Tuesday night. We’ve seen similar moves a few times already this year, due to outbreaks on other teams. The NFL has avoided adding weeks to the back end of the schedule so far, and seems determined to get the season finished in 17 weeks.

Ravens-Steelers being tentatively moved from Sunday to Tuesday night, per @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the wrong end of a few of the biggest outbreaks in the league so far, without having them within their own facility. Earlier in the year, the team essentially lost its bye week due to its game against the Tennessee Titans getting pushed back.

Even so, the franchise has shown some impressive resiliency, and is the NFL’s final unbeaten team at 10-0.

This move would almost definitely cause another reshuffling. The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday, Dec. 3. There’s obviously no way that will take place as scheduled if the Ravens play Tuesday.

We’ll have more if and when this is officially announced by the league.

