Postgame Handshake Between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel Is Going Viral

The pregame tension between John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel carried over to the postgame handshake following the Titans’ win in Baltimore.

Before the game, Titans players congregated on the Ravens’ midfield logo at M&T Bank Stadium. Harbaugh took offense and wound up having to be restrained, along with Tennessee defensive back Malcolm Butler.

Harbaugh and Vrabel also had some words at the time. At the conclusion of the game–which Tennessee won 30-24 in overtime–Vrabel still tried to come over and shake hands with his constituent.

It looked like Harbaugh was having none of it though, judging by video of the exchange.

Mike Vrabel came over to shake hands with John Harbaugh and Harbaugh appears to wave him off.pic.twitter.com/37dvMU38QD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

We’ll see if either man has anything to say about this postgame. Tennessee has now beaten Baltimore twice in the last year, including an upset win in last year’s divisional playoffs.

As angry as Harbaugh seemed about the logo disrespect, he’s got more important things to worry about. The Ravens have lost two in a row and three of their last four. At 6-4, they’re in third place in the AFC North and in danger of falling out of the playoffs if they don’t turn things around.

There’s not much time to wait either. Baltimore has to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week this Thursday night.