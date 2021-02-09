Ravens Pro Bowler Is Reportedly Seeking A Trade

The Baltimore Ravens fell short of expectations again in 2020, falling out of the playoffs in the divisional round. Now, the organization might have to prepare to lose Pro Bowler Orlando Brown this offseason.

According to a report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the 24-year-old right tackle has permission to seek a trade this spring. Brown has already commanded interest from multiple teams seeking out a talented, young, offensive lineman.

The Ravens drafted the All-American tackle out of Oklahoma in the third round in 2018. Brown actually fell in the draft, despite at one point garnering first-round interest, due to a horrendous performance at the NFL combine.

Brown made up for it and quickly proved himself in Baltimore, earning the starting spot at right tackle during his rookie season. From there, he mounted a Pro Bowl campaign during his second year with the Ravens in 2019. He followed that up with another nod this past season.

Despite thriving on the right side of Ravens offensive line, Brown recently expressed his interest in playing left tackle, which created uncertainty about his future in Baltimore. The Ravens recently signed 26-year-old Ronnie Staley to a five-year extension, leaving Brown without a path to elevate himself above the 2019 All-Pro.

Hearing multiple teams interested in Ravens Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, who has permission to seek a trade. Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

According to La Canfora, Brown maintained a “strong relationship” with the Ravens, which means a trade won’t be executed with lingering ill-will. Baltimore will expect a hefty haul in return, but should take the 24-year-old’s wishes into account.

Plenty of teams could use a talented, young tackle on the left side of their line. Although Brown hasn’t played left tackle at the professional level, it’s possible that a team looking to sure-up it’s protection could acquire a steal.

Time will tell where the two-time Pro Bowler ends up, but it appears his time with the Ravens is near an end.