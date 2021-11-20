Ravens Add Lamar Jackson To Injury Report Day Before Game vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson sounded just fine during his press conference on Friday, but the Baltimore Ravens‘ latest move suggests otherwise.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ravens added Jackson to their injury report with an illness. He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson missed two practices earlier this week due to an illness. When he returned to the team’s facility on Friday, he said he was dealing with a cold. He also cracked a joke about his immune system.

“I usually don’t get sick, for real,” Jackson said. “I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid. My immune system should be good.”

Even though Jackson told reporters that he’s “feeling great,” the fact that he’s officially questionable does raise some concern about his condition.

If the Ravens rule out Jackson for Sunday’s game, Tyler Huntley would be the team’s starting quarterback. He took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Obviously, losing Jackson for a week would really hurt the Ravens’ offense. The former MVP already has 2,447 passing yards, 639 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns this season.

The Ravens will have a better understanding of where Jackson is at on Sunday morning. Kickoff for the Bears-Ravens game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.