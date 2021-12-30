Ravens Agreed To Notable Contract Extension On Thursday

The Spun

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.

On Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a notable contract extension with a player.

Unfortunately for Ravens fans waiting for good Lamar Jackson news, this isn’t it. Instead, the team opted to shell out some cash for one of the players whose job it is to protect Jackson – or whoever the quarterback is.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens inked a new deal with offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. The 24-year-old ink a new three year deal.

“The Ravens gave OL Patrick Mekari, set to be an RFA, a 3-year new contract worth $15.35M with a chance to earn $750k more both in ‘23 and ’24,” Rapoport said. “Or: A 2-year extension beyond his restricted year, worth roughly $12M in new money, $13M max. The former UDFA gets over $7M guaranteed.”

Mekari went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, but landed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He made the 53-man roster and then was called on during his rookie season when Matt Skura went down with an injury.

He’s been a stalwart on the offensive line ever since.

