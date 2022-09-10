Ravens Announce All-Pro Player Won't Play vs. Jets This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will have to battle the New York Jets this Sunday without one of their best offensive players.

Moments ago, the Ravens downgraded All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley's status from doubtful to out.

The Ravens had Stanley on the physically unable to perform list for most of the offseason. He came off the list on Aug. 26.

Stanley was unable to get a full practice under his belt this week. By sitting him this weekend, the Ravens are giving him ample time to get back to 100 percent.

Ja'Wuan James is expected to slide into the starting lineup for Sunday's game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently expressed confidence in James' ability to handle the left tackle position.

"Ja'Wuan has really made a commitment to changing sides over there, and he's practiced really well," Harbaugh said. "He's ready to go, great spirit, great attitude, hard worker. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."

James has appeared in 65 games over the course of his NFL career. However, almost all of his reps have come at right tackle.

The Ravens are hopeful that James will protect Lamar Jackson's blind side on Sunday.