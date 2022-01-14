Ravens Announce Another Brutal Injury After 2021 Season

The Baltimore Ravens were banged up all season and just announced another awful injury five days after their season ended.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser suffered a torn Achilles and just underwent surgery on it. He posted a tweet on his Twitter and confirmed the news saying it’s going to be a slow grind.

Bowser had his best season yet in the NFL after finishing with 59 total tackles (33 solo) along with seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

Before this season, his best year came in 2020 after he had 34 total tackles (17 solo), two sacks, and three interceptions.

The Ravens’ season came to an end on Sunday after they lost to the Steelers in overtime. Chris Boswell hit the game-winning kick from 38 yards out which sent Baltimore to its sixth-straight loss.

Even though Baltimore missed the playoffs this season, this team should be much better next year. The Ravens will be getting back all of their injured players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson who had to miss the last month of the season.

As for Bowser, he should be good to go for next season as well, even though he’ll likely have to miss all of the offseason activities.