Ravens Announce Decision On QB Robert Griffin III

It looks like the Baltimore Ravens are breaking up their Heisman Trophy trio. After three years in Baltimore, Robert Griffin III appears to be moving on.

On Monday, the Ravens announced that RG3 was one of four players waived in a series of end-of-season roster moves. NFL veterans Davontae Harris, De’Anthony Harris and Tramon Williams were all released as well.

Griffin’s release ends a three-year stint in Baltimore as the backup to Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. He went 1-1 as a starter, completing 33 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown with four picks.

Assuming he wants to continue his NFL career, the 30-year-old quarterback will be looking for his fourth NFL team in the last seven years. But he may have a hard time finding anything other than backup work given his lack of reps these past few years.

We have signed 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts, and waived four veteran players. 📰: https://t.co/7leDWi3CAx pic.twitter.com/WdncfmIX7j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 18, 2021

RG3 was a superstar at Baylor, winning the Heisman Trophy and going No. 2 overall to Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was immediately named the starter and won Rookie of the Year honors with 20 touchdowns to only five interceptions.

But a severe leg injury in their ensuing playoff game began a pattern of injuries that would hinder his effectiveness for the next few years. He went 3-10 as a starter in 2013, then 2-5 in 2014 before Washington let him go.

Griffin got another chance to start with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, but went just 1-4. He did not play in 2017 before getting another shot with the Ravens.

As year 8 comes to a close, I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans, & @Ravens organization. This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job. Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal. The best is yet to come. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 18, 2021

Which NFL team do you think will give RG3 his next shot?