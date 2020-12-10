It’s been an eventful week for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant – and that’s not a good thing.

Just 30 minutes before Bryant was set to face off against his former team, the NFL pulled Bryant from the field. According to multiple reports, the veteran wide receiver tested positive for COVID-19 before Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this afternoon, Bryant took to social media saying he tested negative for the virus in subsequent tests. Baltimore did not place Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list despite his earlier positive test.

Well, until now. Just a few hours after he said he tested negative, the Ravens placed Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“The Ravens have officially placed wide receiver Dez Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list,” the team said in a statement. “That means Bryant will be sidelined for at least 10 days and miss Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.”

We have placed WR Dez Bryant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 📰: https://t.co/9C4EHki66S pic.twitter.com/8sb2aYA5v0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2020

It’s a tough break for Bryant, who was finally starting to see playing time after signing with the Ravens a few weeks ago.

He was looking forward to facing his former team on Tuesday night, but now he’ll be forced to miss at least back-to-back games.

Baltimore faces off against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. If Bryant continues to test negative, he’ll be able to play in the team’s next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.