Ravens Announce Game Status For Tight End Mark Andrews

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after making a catch against the Miami Dolphinsat M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Mark Andrews is officially listed as doubtful for the Baltimore Ravens' upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Andrews has been dealing with injuries to his shoulder and ankle. He didn't practice at all this week.

The Ravens haven't slammed the door shut on Andrews' availability for Week 9 simply because he has played through injuries in the past. The All-Pro tight end was hobbling around last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the event Andrews can't suit up on Monday night, Isaiah Likely will start at tight end.

Likely, a rookie out of Coastal Carolina, had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. The Ravens would love a similar performance against the Saints.

Andrews isn't the only marquee player on the Ravens who is listed as doubtful. Gus Edwards is in jeopardy of missing this prime-time game as well.

The Ravens should announce a new update on Andrews a few hours before kickoff on Monday night.