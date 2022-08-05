Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status.

After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury.

However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will miss a week or two of practice.

“Linderbaum got the MRI, got it back — it’s not a serious thing,” Harbaugh said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s going to be probably at least a week, just let it settle down. Could be two weeks, we’ll see. Of course, they’ll tell me otherwise. But it’s not going to be through all of training camp unless something changes, so that’s where we’re at today.”

The Ravens selected Linderbaum with the 25th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy in his final season of college football.

If Linderbaum doesn't suffer a setback in his recovery process, he should be good to go for Week 1 against the New York Jets.

In the event that Linderbaum isn't ready for the season opener, Trystan Colon will most likely slide into the starting spot at center.