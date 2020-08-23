Ravens Announce Injury Update For QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens QB and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson appeared on the injury report this weekend, and his fans were understandably concerned.

Unfortunately, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t have much of an update on what’s ailing his starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Harbaugh said that Jackson, along with running back Justice Hill and defensive back Marcus Peters, is dealing with what he called a “soft -tissue” injury.

Jackson has been out of practice for the last few days. When pressed on the subject of Jackson’s particular ailment, Harbaugh said, “I’m not getting into all that. We’re not getting into injuries.”

However, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted that Harbaugh frequently dodges questions of injuries. But that doesn’t offer much clarity as to what’s actually wrong with Lamar Jackson.

Per assistant coach David Culley, the reigning NFL MVP is “resting a tired arm.”

Harbaugh mentioned Lamar Jackson, Justice Hill and Marcus Peters all dealing with "soft-tissue" injuries, but didn't go beyond that. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 23, 2020

Jackson’s injury could hardly have come at a worse time. Baltimore’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns is only three weeks away.

In fact, the entire September schedule for Baltimore is set to be pretty rough. They go on the road at the Houston Texans in Week 2 and play the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

If Jackson isn’t at his best to start the season, the Ravens could find themselves in a deep hole early in the season.