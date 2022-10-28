Ravens Announce Injury Update For Star Tight End Mark Andrews

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was banged up this week, but it didn't prevent him from taking the field tonight.

However, Andrews left tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a first half shoulder injury, and is officially listed as questionable to return.

The Pro Bowler was slowed by a knee issue the last few days at practice, and now he has an upper body injury to match it.

Before exiting the game, Andrews was targeted five times and hauled in three passes for 33 yards, including a 22-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage.

The Bucs currently lead Baltimore 10-3 just before halftime. Tampa Bay stopped the Ravens on 4th down inside the 10 moments ago to keep the score where it is.

You can watch tonight's game on Amazon Prime Video.