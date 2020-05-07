J.K. Dobbins is officially a Baltimore Raven after signing his rookie contract, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The Ravens scooped up Dobbins in the second round of this year’s draft, getting the record-setting Ohio State back with the 55th-overall pick. Dobbins probably couldn’t have asked for a better place to begin his pro career.

Baltimore had the league’s most potent rushing attack last season, gaining 206 yards per game, 62 more than the next-best team. In total, the Ravens gained nearly 1,000 more yards on the ground than the San Francisco 49ers, who ranked second in the league.

With Lamar Jackson back at quarterback, Dobbins added to a loaded running back corps and the Ravens’ offensive line once again looking stout, Baltimore should pile up numbers on the ground again this fall.

Some may have questioned Baltimore’s need to take a running back in Round 2, but team GM Eric DeCosta explained this week why it would have been “irresponsible” to pass Dobbins up.

“My philosophy is talent wins,” DeCosta said. “Take the most talented guys when you have the chance. If you have the chance to take a running back who you think can be a dynamic player for you and you are a team that loves to run the football, to me it makes too much sense.”

Dobbins was one of 10 Ohio State players to be selected in this year’s draft.