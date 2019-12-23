Ravens Announce 5 Key Players Won’t Play vs. Steelers

With the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home field advantage already wrapped up, the Baltimore Ravens will use Week 17 as a chance to rest several critical players.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh announced moments ago that quarterback Lamar Jackson, offensive guard Marshal Yanda, running back Mark Ingram, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and safety Earl Thomas will all sit out against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Robert Griffin III will start in place of Jackson. It will be the first start for the onetime No. 2 overall pick since the 2016 season when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Lamar Jackson, Marshal Yanda, Brandon Williams, Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas will not play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7wVoflXJjX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2019

While the Ravens might not need a win this weekend, the Steelers absolutely have to have one. They also need some help elsewhere.

If Pittsburgh (8-7) beats the Ravens, they will need the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Houston Texans in order to make the playoffs. The Titans are also 8-7, but they control their own destiny in a win-and-in situation.

he Oakland Raiders also have a slim chance at a Wild Card berth, but will need considerable dominoes to fall their way in order to achieve it.

You can find the full list of AFC playoff scenarios below.

🚨 Week 17 AFC Playoff Scenarios 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AFoUPLf03K — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 23, 2019

Ravens-Steelers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.