Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson Didn’t Practice Today

The Baltimore Ravens are riding a high after this past weekend’s thrilling last-second victory on Justin Tucker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal. The kick catapulted the AFC North competitors to 2-1 and saved them from an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions.

However, the shine of Sunday’s thrilling victory started to wear off when starting quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.

The Ravens announced that Jackson sat out of team practice on Wednesday with a back injury designation. No further information was given on the severity of his injury, so it’s unclear exactly what the quarterback’s status is headed into Week 4.

Jackson didn’t show any signs of a back issue in Sunday’s win over the Lions, so it’s possible that the Ravens are exercising extreme caution with the 24-year-old. Given the way that the 2019 MVP plays, it’s probably best to limit the number of hits he’s taking during the week in practice.

Lamar Jackson (back) sits out practice Wednesdayhttps://t.co/b7cjgKINmq pic.twitter.com/HYzPqLjesM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 29, 2021

Jackson also battled a series of ailments last week, leading up to the Ravens Week 3 match-up with the Lions. He missed practice with both a sore hip, which came from when he flipped into the end zone in Week 2, and a stomach bug.

Ultimately, neither situation prevented him from suiting up against Detroit. Time will tell if this newest back injury will prove to be the same.

Jackson and the Ravens did receive some good news on the injury front on Wednesday. Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin were both activated from the injured reserve and will be eligible to suit up this weekend for whoever lines up at quarterback for Baltimore.

The Ravens will look to move to 3-1 this Sunday in Denver when they take on the Broncos.