Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?

On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He has not played since being forced out of Week 14 against the Browns with an ankle injury.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has appeared optimistic that Jackson will be able to play the final two weeks of the season. But by listing Jackson as questionable, his status for Sunday is effectively a coin toss.

If Jackson is not good to go, backup Tyler Huntley will likely return to the starting role. Huntley lost his last start in Week 15 but played well in the one-point loss to the Packers. He was unable to play in Week 16 due to COVID-19.

A month ago the Baltimore Ravens looked like they would easily win the AFC North. But three losses by a combined four points and a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals have knocked them out of the top seven in the AFC entirely.

Through it all, Baltimore’s quarterbacks have largely played well in the absence of Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley and journeyman Josh Johnson have looked sharp over the last two games.

But neither of them offer that X-factor that only Jackson has. He’s a home run rushing threat on top of being an accurate passer.

If the Ravens can’t beat the Rams this weekend, they might see their playoff hopes slip away before Jackson can return.