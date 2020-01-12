Ravens Announce Mark Ingram’s Status For Tonight’s Game

The No. 1 overall seed in the AFC will take the field tonight, as the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round. One of the main storylines heading into this game is the status of running back Mark Ingram.

Back in Week 16 of the regular season, Ingram suffered a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns. He missed the following game and had roughly two weeks to rest prior to the team’s first postseason game.

Even though Ingram missed practice earlier this week, the team remained optimistic that he’d be able to suit up on Saturday night.

Well, it turns out that Ingram is healthy enough to play against the Titans.

Baltimore announced that Ingram is active tonight just a few moments ago.

Check it out:

Ingram will be available for the Ravens tonight, but he might not see a full workload out of the backfield. He could share the carries with Gus Edwards.

This season was quite successful for Ingram, who had 1,018 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Titans game is at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

The game will be available on CBS.